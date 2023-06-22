JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV)— Twelve people are facing charges in connection to a cockfighting ring in Jeff Davis County, according to deputies.

According to officials, several agencies executed three search warrants across three days at two addresses in Jeff Davis County and one in Appling County. Several arrests were made in relation to a chicken fighting operation being held in Jeff Davis County.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office and the United States Department of Agriculture began investigating chicken fighting derbies happening in Hazlehurst, Ga. in February 2023. In the following months, agents identified property owners, facilitators, handlers, spectators, and other individuals involved and participating in cock fighting.

On June 3, law enforcement officials searched two Jeff Davis County residences and a barn area where the suspected derbies were taking place. Agents discovered chicken fighting tools, pens, cages, blind boxes, discarded dead roosters, drugs, firearms and large sums of cash.

Agents also discovered a sophisticated arena at the derby site, which contained an office, a main pit with stadium seating, two side pits, a weigh station, fighting board, calendars and ledgers as well as a concession stand and a menu.

On the following day, a search warrant was executed at an Appling County residence in the Lake Mayers area. When officers arrived, they discovered two people attempting to remove evidence from the home. Chicken fighting tools, ammunition, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and a stolen firearm in a vehicle were discovered at the home. Appling County deputies assisted Jeff Davis investigators in recovering 9 weapons that were removed from the residence the night before.

A search warrant was also executed at a residence in Jeff Davis County on June 4 and agents searched 10 acres of property. Officers discovered a game fowl farm with over 100 rooster pens, chicken fighting tools, several firearms and large sums of cash.

A total of 28 firearms were recovered from three convicted felons and over $90,000 in cash was seized.

Below are the twelve people arrested in connection to the cock fighting operation:

Ricky Lamar Stone, 62, Hazlehurst, Ga – aggravated animal cruelty x5, commercial gambling x5, more charges pending.

62, Hazlehurst, Ga – aggravated animal cruelty x5, commercial gambling x5, more charges pending. Ramona Stone , 60, Hazlehurst, Ga – parties to a crime of animal cruelty x5, parties to a crime of commercial gambling x5, possession of a scheduled 4 controlled substance.

, 60, Hazlehurst, Ga – parties to a crime of animal cruelty x5, parties to a crime of commercial gambling x5, possession of a scheduled 4 controlled substance. Lowell Edward White, 61, Baxley, Ga -cruelty to animals x5, commercial gambling x5, criminal solicitation.

61, Baxley, Ga -cruelty to animals x5, commercial gambling x5, criminal solicitation. Robert Newton White , 64, Baxley, Ga – tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm).

, 64, Baxley, Ga – tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm). Jonah Caleb White , 21, Baxley, Ga – tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officer.

, 21, Baxley, Ga – tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officer. Eddie Wayne Bush , 60, Hazlehurst, Ga – aggravated cruelty to animals, commercial gambling.

, 60, Hazlehurst, Ga – aggravated cruelty to animals, commercial gambling. Dallas Neil Spivey , 39, Ambrose, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals x2, commercial gambling x2.

, 39, Ambrose, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals x2, commercial gambling x2. Justin Lewis Brown , 35, Uvalda, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, commercial gambling.

, 35, Uvalda, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, commercial gambling. Kailey Nicole Rogers , 23, Uvalda, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, commercial gambling.

, 23, Uvalda, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, commercial gambling. James Craig Scott , 64, Alma, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, parties to a crime of commercial gambling.

, 64, Alma, Ga – parties to a crime of cruelty to animals, parties to a crime of commercial gambling. Haley Marie McKinnon , 23, Hazlehurst, Ga – possession of fentanyl, tampering with evidence, possession of drug-related objects.

, 23, Hazlehurst, Ga – possession of fentanyl, tampering with evidence, possession of drug-related objects. Cashus Jordan Crosby, 30, Hazlehurst, Ga- possession of fentanyl, possession of drug-related objects. Crosby had an active arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine which was served at the time of his arrest.

The case is being investigated by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Agriculture and the FBI. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.