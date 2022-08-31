LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A child led police on a high-speed chase through Hinesville into Midway on Wednesday.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dennis Poulson, the chase began shortly after 11 a.m. when it was reported an ATM was struck at the Cadence Bank on West Gen. Screven Way.

A Hinesville police officer spotted the vehicle driving wreckless on West Oglethorpe Highway in the direction of Midway and attempted to stop the vehicle. The child continued and struck a vehicle in the vicinity of Joseph Martin Drive.

Liberty County deputies picked up the chase where speeds reached over 100 miles per hour. The child continued into Midway where deputies were unable to stop him due to erratic driving.

The young driver eventually stopped when he wrecked the vehicle near exit 76 in Midway causing minor damage to the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time, although it remains unclear why the child was operating the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for more details when available.