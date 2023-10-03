GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A child is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach in Glynn County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers were called by Dominique Julio saying 2 of her children had been involved in a shooting incident.

When help arrived, an 11-month-old was found with a gunshot wound — there is no word on if a 2-year-old at the scene was injured or involved.

Officers arrested Cedrick Herrington, 31, and charged him with reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the case should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number, 912-554-3645.