$10K reward offered in Hinesville gun theft case

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a gun theft investigation at Mega Pawn in Hinesville.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the pawnshop at 1008 W Oglethorpe Highway was burglarized twice last week on Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.

ATF officials say 23 firearms were stolen, posing a potential danger to the community.

There are no definitive leads, but the ATF says the Jan. 31 burglary involved one suspect and the Feb. 4 incident involved three. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks and gloves.

Mega Pawn is a federal firearms licensee, according to the ATF.

“We take this crime very seriously,” said Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense that results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible.”

The reward is being offered by the ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or online. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting reportit.com.