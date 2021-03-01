$10K reward offered for info on Savannah arson suspect

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Arson investigators are looking for a suspect accused of lighting a fire that damaged a building in downtown Savannah.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the investigation.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. on Sunday near Drayton and East Broughton streets.

Firefighters extinguished a large pile of burning pallets and rags located behind a row of commercial buildings.

Savannah Fire says no one was injured in the incident, but one building sustained minor exterior damage.

The department released a photo of the person investigators believe set the fire. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 912-644-5959 or Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.

Georgia Arson Control would issue the reward if information resulted in arson arrests and convictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories