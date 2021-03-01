$10K reward offered for info on Savannah arson suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Arson investigators are looking for a suspect accused of lighting a fire that damaged a building in downtown Savannah.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the investigation.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. on Sunday near Drayton and East Broughton streets.

Firefighters extinguished a large pile of burning pallets and rags located behind a row of commercial buildings.

Savannah Fire says no one was injured in the incident, but one building sustained minor exterior damage.

The department released a photo of the person investigators believe set the fire. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 912-644-5959 or Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.

Georgia Arson Control would issue the reward if information resulted in arson arrests and convictions.