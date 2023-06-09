SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are in the midst of what AAA is calling “The 100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers. It’s the stretch of summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day, during which time AAA expects to see over 30% of the year’s deaths involving teen drivers, with an average of seven teen driving deaths a day.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says they’re working on programs to help keep teens safe this summer, and parents can get involved, too. AAA says a lot of the danger comes from teens driving to new locations at unusual times when school is out for summer, often being distracted on their phones or not wearing seat belts.

Savannah police officers tell News 3 they see this trend on our roads and tried to prepare students by visiting schools and educating them about dangers before summer started. They say officers will set up checkpoints over the summer months to ensure safety.

Officers say the combination of distracted driving and lack of experience on the roads can be deadly.

“At 55 miles per hour, when you’re traveling down the roadway, if you take your eyes off the road to answer a text message, to send a text message, to look at GPS, to speak to someone in the back seat, or reach something on the floorboard, you’ve traveled the length of a football field before your eyes would come back to the roadway,” said Cpl. Greg Brogcinski with SPD’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic. “With the life experience, they’re not able to handle what they need to do in that emergency situation.”

SPD urges parents to use apps this summer that allows them to track their teen’s driving and speed limit, and talk to them about the importance of wearing seat belts and staying off their phones.