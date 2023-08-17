BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- Ten people were arrested on multiple gun and drug charges following an investigation in Bulloch County.

On Aug.10, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Suppression Team received information about multiple individuals located on Spruce Street distributing narcotics.

When deputies arrived at the residence 10 individuals were detained, and a search warrant was issued.

Deputies recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and Schedule II pills, along with three pistols, and an AK-47.

All 10 individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s where they will remain pending further court proceedings.

The following individuals are facing multiple charges, including trafficking illegal drugs, possession of firearms, bench warrants, and several others:

Ashley Nortoshia Williams, 34, of Statesboro

Breyon Williams, 30, of Statesboro

Cassandra Lewis Liggins, 49, of Statesboro

Fernando Antonio Blackmon, 38, of Statesboro

Kenneth Leroy Hayes, 51, of Statesboro

Keon Bernard Flemmings, 21, of Statesboro

Kimberly Lynette Scott, 42, of Statesboro

Marqualand Juaquion Liggins, 22, of Statesboro

Rodriggas Laquincey Scott, 21, of Statesboro

Shatara Latese Grant, 35, of Statesboro

BCSO urges citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of suspected drug activity. All complaints will remain anonymous and be investigated thoroughly.