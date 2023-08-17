BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- Ten people were arrested on multiple gun and drug charges following an investigation in Bulloch County.
On Aug.10, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Suppression Team received information about multiple individuals located on Spruce Street distributing narcotics.
When deputies arrived at the residence 10 individuals were detained, and a search warrant was issued.
Deputies recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and Schedule II pills, along with three pistols, and an AK-47.
All 10 individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s where they will remain pending further court proceedings.
The following individuals are facing multiple charges, including trafficking illegal drugs, possession of firearms, bench warrants, and several others:
- Ashley Nortoshia Williams, 34, of Statesboro
- Breyon Williams, 30, of Statesboro
- Cassandra Lewis Liggins, 49, of Statesboro
- Fernando Antonio Blackmon, 38, of Statesboro
- Kenneth Leroy Hayes, 51, of Statesboro
- Keon Bernard Flemmings, 21, of Statesboro
- Kimberly Lynette Scott, 42, of Statesboro
- Marqualand Juaquion Liggins, 22, of Statesboro
- Rodriggas Laquincey Scott, 21, of Statesboro
- Shatara Latese Grant, 35, of Statesboro
BCSO urges citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of suspected drug activity. All complaints will remain anonymous and be investigated thoroughly.