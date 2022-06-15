METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage boy is dead and a woman was injured following a shooting in Metter on Tuesday night.

According to Metter Police Chief Rob Shore, a shooting occurred in the North Leroy Street area around 9:30 p.m. last night.

Officials say it appears the shooting followed an argument among neighbors.

The suspect has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing by the GBI, with assistance from Metter Police Department and Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

