BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A teen and an adult face several charges for allegedly burglarizing multiple cars at a Statesboro apartment complex.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers were investigating a burglary when they saw a 16-year-old teenager and an adult, 25-year-old Eli Ellison, loitering in the area. After interviewing the pair, police determined the teen was responsible for a firearms theft and several car break-ins on July 26 at Lakeview at Market District apartment complex.

Police determined that the juvenile frequented Ellison’s apartment and later searched it and recovered several stolen items from the break-ins.

The juvenile was charged with six counts of entering auto and one count of felony theft by taking. He was transported to the Savannah RYDC until a court hearing could be held.

Ellison was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency

of a minor. He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie

Reese or Senior Detective Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip

here or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.