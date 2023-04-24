SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of two suspects in the murder trial of Ralph Reynolds, who was killed in 2019 in Pooler, was found not guilty.

Anthony Earl Williams III was found not guilty on all counts Friday, April 21.

The other suspect in the case, Nicole Elizabeth Jandro, is awaiting a separate jury trial scheduled for September 5, 2023.

WSAV News 3 spoke with the Reynolds family early last week. The family said they are still anxiously awaiting justice for Ralph’s death. We also reached out to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office about the backlog of cases.

Kyle Glover, Executive Aide to District Attorney Shalena Jones said, in part:

“Backlogs of cases are always in the criminal justice system across the nation. Historically and presently in larger counties such as here in Chatham, an average single felony case can take 2-4 years to resolve, as new cases will continue to arise daily. Our office is still facing certain after-effects of cases delayed by the Covid pandemic.“

Ralph Reynolds would have turned 25 this September.