GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting between two men at Glynn Pines Apartments on Glynn Marsh Road on Nov. 23.

One man, Larry Jermaine Patterson, 38, was taken into questioning on Monday due to an outstanding warrant unrelated to the shooting. On Tuesday, he was charged with aggravated assault. A second man, Christopher Rodney Bradley, 58, is still at large.

Christopher Bradley

According to police, Patterson was staying at the Glynn Pines Apartments when a dispute happened between Patterson and Bradley which led to the shooting. Police took Patterson was taken into custody but Bradley fled the scene in his car but wrecked and ran away.

Police describe Bradley as a Black man weighing about 210 lbs and is 5’10” tall.

No photo is available of Patterson at this time

Anyone with information on Bradley is asked to contact GCPD investigator Paxton Edgy at 912-554-7807 or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.