JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area.

JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

No arrests have been made and no further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.