1 shot during attempted armed robbery at Savannah gas station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a male at a gas station on La Roche Avenue Monday night.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), just before 7:30 p.m., shots were fired during an attempted armed robbery at Akshar Foodmart.

#HAPPENINGNOW: @SavPolice & Chatham Co. Police are responding to a shooting at the gas station & Akshar food mart on La Roche & Bismark Ave. @WSAV will provide updates both on air and online pic.twitter.com/qC0oAb3O8O — Danni Dikes (@WSAVDanniD) December 10, 2019

The male suspect who was shot was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect involved has been identified as a male, but a detailed description was not immediately provided.

CCPD and the Savannah Police Department both responded to the scene Monday, but Chatham County detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone who has any information about the crime or suspect is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.