1 seriously injured in White Bluff area shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting in the White Bluff area that left a person seriously injured Tuesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Lewis Drive for a reported shooting.

On the scene, officers located a victim described only as a male. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

SPD says officers also responded to the 9100 block of White Bluff Road in connection with the shooting. It’s believed this is where the incident initially took place.