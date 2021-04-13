1 seriously injured in White Bluff area shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting in the White Bluff area that left a person seriously injured Tuesday.
According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Lewis Drive for a reported shooting.
On the scene, officers located a victim described only as a male. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
SPD says officers also responded to the 9100 block of White Bluff Road in connection with the shooting. It’s believed this is where the incident initially took place.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.