SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is now dead after a shooting on Savannah’s west side early Tuesday morning.

This is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to Savannah Police, the call came in at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers discovered a woman shot multiple times with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to Memorial Health where she later died.

There is a large police and sheriff’s presence on the scene and Gould Elementary has been placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.



There is no word on a suspect at this time, but the investigation is now being treated as a homicide.