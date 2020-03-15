1 seriously injured in single-car crash on MLK near Savannah Visitor Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is in critical condition after a car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Jason Pagliaro says a driver crashed into a telephone pole in front of the Savannah Visitor Center just before 2 a.m.

The driver was uninjured, but the vehicle’s passenger sustained serious head trauma. Pagliaro says the driver was not intoxicated.

All southbound lanes of MLK from Turner Boulevard to Louisville Road were closed for about an hour while the TIU investigated and cleared the scene.