SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is seriously injured after a late-night shooting, according to Savannah Police.

SPD responded to a ShotSpotter report on McAllister Street near President Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found a victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Memorial Health.

There is no word about a suspect. If you have any information. call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.