DEVELOPING: 1 seriously injured in Largo Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Savannah Tuesday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to the 11400 block of Largo Drive.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD) an individual – described only as a black male – was located there with serious injuries resulting from a shooting. He was transported from the scene.

Detectives remain on the scene at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.

WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.