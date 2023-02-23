SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was seriously injured Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Abercorn Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. Two vehicles and a tractor-trailer were blocking the westbound lanes.

SPD said according to their preliminary investigation, it appears the tractor-trailer was traveling through the intersection when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Everette Bright, 47, of Garden City.

A car that was also traveling westbound attempted to avoid the crash and struck the median, police said.

Bright was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The other drivers were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit.