RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Rincon Dairy Queen that left one person seriously hurt Friday night.

The Rincon Police Department responded to the scene in the 500 block of Town Park Drive just before 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Authorities said a silver Hyundai — possibly an Elantra — was seen leaving the scene in the 500 block of Towne Park Drive and is believed to be involved in the incident.

Investigators do not think the shooting was a random act or that the public is in danger, according to the department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Rincon Police Department at 912-754-8119.