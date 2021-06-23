1 sentenced, several pleaded guilty to firearm felonies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was sentenced and several others pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

According to a federal court in the Southern District of Georgia, Joseph Powell, 21, was sentenced to nearly three and half years in prison. The Waynesboro man pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes said the man must also serve three years of supervised release following his term.

He was on felony probation from a June 2019 incident where he sold a sawed-off shotgun to an undercover agent.

“Getting guns out of the hands of criminals is an essential part of keeping our communities safe,” Estes said. “We will continue to work in collaboration with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who would illegally possess firearms.”

Estes listed the following defendants who have entered guilty pleas on federal firearms charges: