1 sentenced, several pleaded guilty to firearm felonies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was sentenced and several others pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.
According to a federal court in the Southern District of Georgia, Joseph Powell, 21, was sentenced to nearly three and half years in prison. The Waynesboro man pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes said the man must also serve three years of supervised release following his term.
He was on felony probation from a June 2019 incident where he sold a sawed-off shotgun to an undercover agent.
“Getting guns out of the hands of criminals is an essential part of keeping our communities safe,” Estes said. “We will continue to work in collaboration with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who would illegally possess firearms.”
Estes listed the following defendants who have entered guilty pleas on federal firearms charges:
- Joe Lewis Hills, a/k/a “Polo,” a/k/a “David Owens,” 33, of Augusta, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Hills and a co-defendant, Edward Albert Brown, 28, of Augusta, who previously pled guilty to an Information charging him with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under Indictment, were arrested July 29, 2019, after Richmond County Sheriff’s investigators searched a hotel room rented to Hills and found drugs and an AR-15-style rifle with two loaded, high-capacity magazines. Hills served a previous federal prison sentence for armed robbery.
- Kenneth Wayne Jones, 27, of Augusta, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Jones, who has a prior state felony conviction involving gun violence, admitted possessing a semi-automatic pistol when he was arrested June 9, 2020, after a car and foot chase involving Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies.
- Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 29, of Wrens, Ga., pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Stone admitted illegally possessing an assault-style rifle on April 28, 2018, when he fled from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, first in a car and then on foot.