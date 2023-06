CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Emergency Services(CES) is searching for a person after a fire broke out at a home on Rustic Lane early Monday morning.

According to CES, the call came in at 1:55 a.m. and the first crews responded to a fully involved fire at a two-story home at 1:57 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames but were unable to locate one occupant. Fire crews are continuing to search for the person that may be in the home.

This is a developing story.