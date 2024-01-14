HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV)- The Hinesville Police is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person wounded in a Hinesville shooting.

Police are on the scene of a shooting that took place shortly before 2 pm Sunday.

According to Hinesville Police Department Lt. Douglas Snider, a man was wounded outside a residence on the 1000 block of Bacon Road when a vehicle drove up and fired once.

Snider said the man was struck and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.