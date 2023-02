CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A deadly crash involving an Amtrak passenger train is under investigation in the Lowcountry.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, a train hit a car in Ravenel. Officials say one person died.

We’re told that Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was on the train during the crash but he is okay.

The victim has not been identified.

Amtrak is working with law enforcement to investigate the crash.