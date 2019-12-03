UPDATE: Authorities ID suspect shot dead after attempted robbery in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have identified a Hinesville man shot after allegedly attempting to rob a convenience store Monday night.

Authorities say Marshall Fulwood, 58, was the suspect killed at the Kwikway Food Mart on E.G. Miles Parkway and Palm Drive.

Hinesville Police were called to the store for a reported shooting. That’s when they learned about the attempted robbery.

Shots were fired, and Fulwood was killed, though it’s still unclear at this time who fired those shots.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service