SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at the intersection of Graham Avenue and Hudson Street.

The man was transported to Memorial Health, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m.

SPD did not release information on a suspect. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.