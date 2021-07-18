1 man injured in officer-involved shooting in Bartow Co.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot in the arm in an officer-involved shooting in Bartow County Friday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called in to investigate the incident.

According to the GBI, an Aragon Police Department officer was led on a chase after attempting a traffic stop.

Shannon Thompson, 27, of Aragon, led officers on a chase from Polk County into Bartow County. A GSP trooper performed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) that forced the car off the roadway into a field off Main Street in Taylorsville. The officer fired shots after Thompson drove his car towards him, according to the GBI.

The chase picked back up until a GSP trooper performed a second PIT maneuver. Thompson then rammed his car into the troopers and lost control. He landed in a ditch and fled his car into the woods, GBI said.

The officer tased and arrested him. Thompson was transferred to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.