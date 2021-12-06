1 man hospitalized after shooting in Savannah Sunday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is in the hospital tonight, after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 25-year-old suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

SPD says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. inside a home on the 100 block of East 64th Street, between Habersham and Abercorn streets. Police say the man’s family members were there when it happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

