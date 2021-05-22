1 killed in plane crash in SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was killed in a small plane crash Friday night in Horry County.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and is expected to arrive at the scene Saturday.

“We noticed this one was at treetop level and you could see it dropping,” Yana Mintz said. “I yelled, ‘the plane’s going down’ and I grabbed my cellphone and dialed 9-1-1 and started running up the road and it hit right over there in the field as I got to the end of the road.”

Mintz lives near where the plane crash occurred.

Rescue crews arrived around 6:15 p.m. and haven’t notified the victim’s family yet.