EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a crash involving an RV and a pedestrian on Noel C. Conway Road near South Effingham High School.

Upon investigation, ECSO determined that the pedestrian, later identified as 68-year-old Herbert Calahan of Guyton, was walking on Noel C. Conaway Road when he was struck by an RV.

Calahan was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 912-754-3449.