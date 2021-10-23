1 killed, 7 wounded in shooting near Fort Valley State

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a shooting at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University killed one person and wounded seven others.

Macon television station WMAZ reports Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says 27-year-old Tyler French died Saturday around 3 a.m.

The GBI says French was not a student at Fort Valley State. Rooks says several other victims were taken to hospitals.

In the wake of the overnight shooting, Fort Valley State spokesperson Mechel McCrary says the school’s homecoming parade, scheduled for Saturday morning, has been canceled.