1 killed, 7 hurt in shooting at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Officials say one person was fatally shot and seven others were wounded at Grambling State University in the second deadly shooting at the Louisiana school within four days.

The university says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the campus quad.

The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school.

The one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Classes on Monday and Tuesday were canceled, and the university set a campus curfew from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

One person died and three others were wounded in a separate shooting on campus Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police are investigating both shootings.