1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A triple shooting in downtown Atlanta early Saturday has left one man dead and two others hurt, authorities said.

Atlanta Police spokesman Officer Steve Avery says the shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. outside a condominium on Piedmont Avenue.

Officers arrived to find three men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the other two were transported to a hospital and were expected to survive. Detectives are still trying to determine what happened.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

