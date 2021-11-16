1 inmate dead, 3 injured in SC prison fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina corrections officials say an inmate has died after being stabbed in a fight with other prisoners.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Marco Siara Sanders died Monday after he was taken to a hospital from Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

The agency reports two other inmates were also transported with injuries that were not life-threatening. A fourth inmate was treated for minor wounds on prison grounds.

The corrections department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating. An autopsy will be performed.