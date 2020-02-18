1 injured, 1 in custody in West Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in West Savannah that left a man injured Tuesday evening.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), it appears the man was shot in the leg near the intersection of Eagle and Golden streets.

Detectives have one person of interest in custody. Meanwhile, SPD says the victim is “currently uncooperative with police.”

His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The department is asking anyone with information in the shooting to contact SPD detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (912) 234-2020.

