JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a shooting in downtown Jesup and has been airlifted by helicopter to a local area hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:30 a.m., according to Wayne County Sheriff, Chuck Mosley.

The Sheriff who was unable to comment specifically on the case as it falls within the city of Jesup’s jurisdiction said his office is assisting in searching for a suspect in the shooting.