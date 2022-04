CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a shooting late Sunday night, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Nottingham and Robin Hood Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

No one has been taken into custody at this time. The intersection of Nottingham and Robin Hood Drive will remain closed while investigators are on the scene.

This is developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air and online for details.