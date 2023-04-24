GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is recovering after a shooting in Brunswick over the weekend, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

On Sunday, April 23 around 8 p.m., police responded to Auto Zone located at 3530 Community Road in Brunswick in reference to a person shot.

Officers responded and located a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to Savannah where she received additional medical treatment.

Through interviews, officers determined the shooting took place in the 210 block of Poplar Street. Police say Roderick Da’Nel West fired multiple shots into a vehicle with two people in it.

One woman was shot and the second person was uninjured.

GCPD executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered several pieces of evidence, including a handgun.

On April 24 around 1 a.m., West returned to the Poplar Street residence and surrendered to police.

Roderick West was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and transported to the Glynn

County Detention Center.

This investigation remains ongoing. Police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident, to contact Inv. Ricky Hall at 912-279-2914.