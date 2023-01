BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A driver is injured after a crash in Burton Sunday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Stanley Road. Emergency crews arrived at a single-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck that left the roadway and struck a cement object.

The driver of the vehicle was examined by Beaufort County paramedics at the scene.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.