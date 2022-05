SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person injured in Southside Savannah.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the 5600 block of Jan Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

An adult male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD said all parties involved in the shooting have been identified.

No arrests have been announced at this time.