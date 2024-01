SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Skidaway Road.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Friday. Officers could be seen outside of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car building.

The victim was transported to Memorial Health with a serious injury, officials said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

