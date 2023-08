SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting on Waters Avenue late Monday night that left a man injured.

Police responded to Waters Avenue and 37th street around 11:30 p.m. after a ShotSpotter call came in.

Officers found a man there suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are working to get more details on the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story.