SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight on Thursday.

SPD arrived on the scene in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard following a ShotSpotter report. One male victim was located and provided with medical assistance before being transported to Memorial Health.

Officials said the victim was left with numerous serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

Two suspects have been identified in the case, though the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.