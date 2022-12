SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Savannah late Sunday night.

Police responded to the 1700 block of E 31st Lane around 11 p.m.

One man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for updates.