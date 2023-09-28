SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was injured in a shooting on the west side of Savannah Thursday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Carroll and Chambers streets.

At the scene, they found the man injured. He was taken to Memorial Health and is in stable condition, SPD said.

At this time, police are looking for a grey Nissan Versa, adding that the same vehicle may have been involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened near the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.