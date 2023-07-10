STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting near Paulson Stadium that left one man injured.

On Sunday night around 8 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Lanier Drive for a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. First responders aided the man until he was later transported to Memorial Health in Savannah.

Detectives began investigating and gathered that the shooting began with a verbal altercation and then shots were fired. Police say three male suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.