1 injured in shooting at Westlake Apartments

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a shooting at Westlake Apartments.

Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the shooting occurred around noon and one male victim was taken to the hospital. The victim appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and have yet to name a suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Chatham County Police detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.