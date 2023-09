SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was injured after being shot in Savannah Wednesday night, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Skidaway and Eisenhower. A man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening injury and was been transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.