1 injured in shooting at Savannah barber shop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting at Wood’s Barber Shop that left one person injured Thursday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers received a report of a shooting around 11:35 a.m. at the business located at 747 E. 37th Street.

When they arrived, officers found a male with a non-life threatening injury. SPD says he was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No word yet on any suspects in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s tip line at 912-525-3124.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers could qualify for a cash reward.