1 injured in shooting at Bulloch Co. home

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a shooting at a home in Bulloch County.

According to Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies found David Martin suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The incident occurred around 5 p.m on June 1 on the 6500 block of Mud Road.

Martin received aid at the scene but was transferred via air evac to a Savannah hospital for further treatment.

Deputies say Martin walked onto the home uninvited and began screaming at the homeowners. The homeowner said he shot Martin in self-defense because he feared Marin may cause harm to himself and his wife.

Martin will face criminal charges for acts committed against the homeowners once he’s released from the hospital, deputies said.

Martin was attempting to enter the home but was asked repeatedly by the residents to leave. After unsuccessful attempts to enter the front door, Martin walked around back into the family’s shed. The residents told deputies that Martin wasn’t making sense and was screaming about “demons and the devil.”

Police said Martin approached the male resident which triggered a warning shot into the ground. The resident said he was attempting to stop Martin from physically assaulting him and his wife. The warnings didn’t stop Martin, so the resident shot Martin in the leg, deputies said.

The residents told deputies they don’t know Martin or why he came to their home.

BCSO Sheriff Brown said residents should call law enforcement when dealing with uninvited persons, however, if one feels physically threatened, defending yourself with a firearm is legal.

BCSO asks anyone with additional information to call Investigator Reid Odom at (912) 764-1785.